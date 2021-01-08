DRIVERS on the A1, A689 and across County Durham are sat in queuing traffic after a myriad of problems on North-East roads this morning.

Roads across County Durham are packed full of slow-moving traffic as drivers struggle to make their daily commute after a broken-down vehicle causes disruption on the A1 and a closed on the A177 roundabout slows traffic in multiple directions.

Severe delays of 67 minutes and 77 minutes were reported in some areas this morning, January 8, after a host of other problems including a stalled truck.

We are currently monitoring heavy snowfall which is causing disruption in the area or #CountyDurham. #TrafficOfficers and #Gritters are out patrolling the area. With delays reaching 60 mins on the #A1M southbound we are advising drivers to only travel if essential. pic.twitter.com/rij9G19EDc — Highways England (@HighwaysNEAST) January 8, 2021

According to AA, there are 15 problems in the Bowburn and Coxhoe area.

There are 17 alerts between the Bishop Auckland, Newton Aycliffe, Sedgefield and Spennymoor.

⚠️ Please avoid the #A1(M) if possible. Major delays in both directions #StaySafe ❄️⚠️ https://t.co/goccV4KaZE pic.twitter.com/L7WEt0FsIT — County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service (@CDDFRS) January 8, 2021

Problems have been made worse by snow, especially on the A1 which is experiencing severe delays. Drivers have been told to avoid the road.

Here is a full list of problems on the road according to AA:

A1:

Very slow traffic due to earlier accident on A1(M) Northbound from J61 A688 Tursdale Road (Bowburn) to J62 A690 (Carrville). Lane two (of two) was closed until 08:20. Snowy conditions are also adding to the delays. Travel time is 30 minutes. All lanes have been - first reported 5.45am

Severe delays of 67 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Northbound between J59 A167 (Aycliffe) and J63 A167 (Chester-Le-Street). Average speed ten mph - first reported 5.56am

There are currently delays of up to 60 minutes on the #A1(M) southbound between J63 - J62 and 30 minutes northbound between J60 - J61 due to several vehicles breaking down. pic.twitter.com/abCd9lgVfS — Highways England (@HighwaysNEAST) January 8, 2021

Severe delays of 77 minutes on A1(M) Southbound between J63 A167 (Chester-Le-Street) and J59 A167 (Aycliffe). Average speed ten mph - first reported 7.33am

Lane closed on exit ramp and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A1(M) Northbound at J61 A688 Tursdale Road (Bowburn). Lane one (of two) is closed. This is not related to the broken-down vehicle on the A177 roundabout - first reported 7.37am

Lane closed on exit ramp and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A1(M) Northbound at J60 A689 (Bradbury). Lane one (of two) is closed - first reported 8.09am

Very slow traffic due to snow on A1(M) Southbound from J63 A167 (Chester-Le-Street) to J60 A689 (Bradbury). Travel time is around 1 hour and 30 minute - first reported 8.53am

A181:

Slow traffic on A181 both ways from B1278 (Thornley Crossroads) to A688 - first reported 8.25am

Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A181 Silent Bank Westbound in Old Cassop. Average speed five mph - first reported 8.37am

A167:

Very slow traffic on A167 Northbound from A689 (Rushyford roundabout) to A688 (Thinford roundabout). Travel time is between 30 and 35 minute. Not helped by the snow - first reported 7.05am

Severe delays of 33 minutes and delays easing on A167 Hudson Street Northbound between A167 and Dean Road. Average speed ten mph - first reported 7.20am

Delays of seven minutes on A167 Northbound between York Hill Road and B6300 Browney Lane. Average speed ten mph - first reported 8.09am

Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A167 at Ricknall Lane - first reported 8.32am

Severe delays of twelve minutes on A167 Southbound in County Durham. Average speed ten mph - first reported 8.48am

A688:

Severe delays of 29 minutes and delays increasing on A688 Tursdale Road Eastbound between Nanny Pop Lonnen and A1(M) J61 (Bowburn). Average speed ten mph - first reported 7.03am

Very slow traffic on A688 Eastbound from B6288 Weardale Street to A167 (Thinford roundabout). Travel time is between 10 and 15 minute. Not helped by the snow - first reported 7.58am

Delays of four minutes on A688 Westbound between A1(M) J61 (Bowburn) and A177. Average speed 15 mph - first reported 8.32am

Delays of five minutes on A688 Eastbound between Nanny Pop Lonnen and B6288 Weardale Street. Average speed five mph - first reported 8.42am

A177:

Slow traffic on A177 both ways from Front Street to Stonybeck Lane. Travel time is ten minutes - first reported 8.23am

A689:

Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A689 Eastbound in County Durham. Average speed 20 mph - first reported 8.04am

Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A689 Eastbound between A689 and A167 (Rushyford roundabout). Average speed 15 mph - first reported 8.04am

Delays of three minutes on A689 Westbound between A689 and A688. Average speed 20 mph - first reported 8.45am

Severe delays of 15 minutes on A689 Westbound between A689 and Windlestone Lane. Average speed 15 mph - first reported 8.48am

A6072:

Very slow traffic on A6072 Southbound from B6282 to B6444 Heighington Lane. Travel time is between 10 and 15 minute. Snow is not helping - first reported 7.59am

Delays of seven minutes on A6072 Dilks Street Northbound between Redworth Road and A688 Fylands Drive (Tindale Crossing roundabout). Average speed 15 mph - first reported 8.40am