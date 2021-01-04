A NUMBER of schools in the North-East will not reopen today as previously planned.

Many schools were scheduled to return today after the Christmas holidays.

Unions representing teachers and support staff told members that it is not safe for primary schools to reopen as planned across England from today, in contrast to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show that parents should “absolutely” send their children back to school.

Some primary schools in County Durham and on Teesside confirmed they will remain closed, while Durham County Council said it was leaving decisions to individual schools “given the confusion over Government communication and guidance”.

Schools remain open for vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers.

The following schools have announced closures:

County Durham:

Bloemfontein Primary School

The school will close on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021. Reason for closure: The school will only be open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children.

Bowburn Junior School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021. Reason for closure: Bowburn Primary School - Infants Juniors and Nursery buildings will close to all children except critical workers and vulnerable children due to insufficient staffing to open the school fully.

Brandon Community Primary School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: School will be closed to all children Monday 4th January and will re-open Tuesday 5th January to Key Worker and Vulnerable children only to allow staff to train / plan owing to the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

Crook Primary and Nursery School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: Safety concerns by staff

Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: the building will close to all children until am 6th January when critical workers and vulnerable children only will attend schoo due to insufficient staffing to open the school fully.

Etherley Lane Nursery School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: Change of Teacher Training Date due to unprecedented circumstances.

Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: unknown staffing levels due to unprecedented circumstances. The school will re-open on Tuesday 5th January for Key Worker and Vulnerable Children only.

Our Lady & St Thomas RCVA Primary School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: OLST School will close to all children except Critical/Key Worker and Vulnerable children from Monday 4th January 2021 until Monday 18th January. This is due to insufficient staffing to open the school safely.

Red Rose Primary School

The school will close on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 11 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: School will close to all children except for children of critical workers and vulnerable children from 5th Jan 2021 due to the unprecedented situation. This will be reviewed on Friday.

Rosemary Lane Nursery School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: unknown staffing levels due to coronavirus

Silver Tree Primary School

The school will close on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: Due to low staffing numbers the Governors and I have agreed that the risk assessment clearly shows school can not open. It will however, be open to key worker and vulnerable children from Tuesday 5th Jan as Mon 4th was our PD day.

South Stanley Infant School

The school will close on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: School will be partially open for children of critical workers and vulnerable children for two weeks from Tuesday 5th January.

South Stanley Junior School

The school will close on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: The school will be open ONLY to vulnerable pupils and pupils of key workers from January 5th.

St Benet's RCVA Primary School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding a rise in Covid cases, school will be closed for a teacher training day.

St Francis CofE Aided Junior School

The school will close on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Monday, 18 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: School will close to all children except for children of critical workers and vulnerable children from 5th Jan 2021 due to insufficient staffing to open the school fully. This will be reviewed in two weeks.

Tanfield Lea Community Primary School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: School will be closed to all children on Monday 4th January and will re-open on Tuesday 5th January to Key Worker and Vulnerable children only, owing to the unprecedented Covid-19 situation. The closure will allow staff to plan for this change in provision.

Westlea Primary School

The school will close on Monday, 4 January 2021 (All day) and re-open on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 (Morning). Reason for closure: Consultations with staff and risk assessment

Teesside

Westlands Academy

The school will be closed on Monday, 4 January and is expecting to reopen on Tuesday, 5 January.

Reason for closure: Closed to all pupils for staff training.

Abbey Hill Academy

The school will be closed on Monday, 4 January and is expecting to reopen on Tuesday, 5 January.

Reason for closure: Closed to all pupils for staff training.