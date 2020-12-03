A FURTHER 414 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 60,113.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 76,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
The Government said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 14,879 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,674,134. Case rates are also falling in every region of England.
The biggest drop was in the North-East, where the rate stood at 181.7 per 100,000 people in the week to November 29, down from 286.6 last week. In Yorkshire and the Humber, the rate dropped from 284.2 to 181.2.
Breakdown of cases: County Durham: 19,538, was 19,450; Darlington: 3,423, was 3,404; Gateshead: 7,874, was 7,847; Hartlepool: 4,022; Middlesbrough: 5,708, was 5,665; Newcastle: 15,884, was 15,824; North Tyneside: 6,932, was 6,851; North Yorkshire: 13,576, was 13,469; Northumberland: 8,681, was 8,589; Redcar and Cleveland: 4,613, was 4,577; South Tyneside: 5,896, was 5,841; Stockton: 7,721, was 7,668; Sunderland: 11,222, was 11,55; York: 5,695, was 5,678.