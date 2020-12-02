A STASH of heroin has been seized after police gave suspected drug traffickers a surprise wake-up call during morning raids.
Two men have been arrested following the discovery in Bishop Auckland.
The seizures were part of an ongoing operation to tackle drug dealing in the south of the county.
Acting on information from the public, officers from response, neighbourhoods, road policing unit and dog section forced entry into the property on Sun Street shortly before 8am this morning.
The men, aged 40 and 41, who were found inside the property were arrested on suspicion of trafficking in controlled drugs – they remain in police custody.
Residents in the area thanked the officers who took part in the warrant.
Inspector Peter Lonsdale, from Bishop Auckland neighbourhood team said: “This is a great result for Bishop Auckland but these types of warrants cannot be executed without the vital pieces of information from members of the public. It's once we get that information that we can act."
Anyone who suspects drug use or dealing in your area, should call 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.
