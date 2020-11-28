AN arts-based project to help people with a learning disability or autism stay active and creative relaunched in County Durham.
The relaunch comes following a successful first launch back in April 2020.
The Creative Couch is a free project for people aged 18 and over with a learning disability or autism living in the County Durham area.
Shared fortnightly from Monday, December 7, through to April 2021, activities will consist of pre-recorded content that people can join in with, such as dance, drama, singing or arts and crafts.
All content is made available online or posted to participants via DVD.
The Creative Couch, is run by TIN Arts which runs various project in the North-East, bringing a range of benefits including the physical and mental wellbeing associated with being active and creative.
The project is being funded by County Durham Community Foundation's Covid-19 Sustainability Fund.