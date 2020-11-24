A COUNTY Durham man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Officers were called to Coniston Road in Blyth, Northumberland, following a collision between a yellow Skoda Fabia and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) at 8.20pm on October 1 last years.

Emergency services attended the scene and the male driver and female passenger of the Skoda were taken to hospital.

The 21-year-old passenger Hannah Jane Inman died as a result of her injuries.

An investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision and a 23-year-old man has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Cameron Holdsworth, of Fishburn, County Durham, is due to appear before magistrates in Bedlington on December 7.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department, said: “Any death on our roads is absolutely tragic and our thoughts remain with Hannah’s family.

“Our specially-trained family liaison officers will continue to offer them any support that they need and they have asked that their privacy is respected.

“A full and thorough investigation has been carried out into Hannah’s death and I’d like to thank those who came forward with information following our appeal. A man will now appear in court to answer a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

“I would politely ask that members of the public avoid speculation on social media or any other channel at the risk of potentially prejudicing the live legal proceedings.”

Following her death, Hannah’s family paid tribute to the much-loved woman whose “kindness touched everyone”.

In a statement, her family said: “Hannah you shining star, you’ll be sadly missed.

“You were bright, beautiful and had a bubbly personality. Your kindness touched everyone who ever met you.

“Sleep tight angel, love you always!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log 1058 011019.