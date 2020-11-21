THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistates’ Courts in the last week.

ELIZABETH FRANCES MCLEAN, of Barnard Castle, was caught stealing a bottle of Smirnoff vodka from the Co-Op, on July 29, of this year. The 27-year-old Montalbo Road resident was fined £40 and ordered to pay £14.50 compensation.

SARAH PEARS, 34, was discharged conditionally for nine months after she stole a purse containing money, bank cards and a bus pass on August 23, 2018. The Axwell Terrace, Swalwell resident, indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £412.5 compensation.

WILLIAM HENRY WELCH pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place on August 9, of this year. The 31-year-old was ordered to pay £22 to fund victim services. Welch, of Levisham Lane, Darlington, was also made to pay £100 court costs.

SCOTT TELFORD, 28, was fined £120 after he acted in a way with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress on April 27, of this year. The garden terrace, Thornley resident, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

ADELE BURWOOD, 39, of High Street, Howden-le-Wear, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Ferryhill on September 9, of this year. She was fined £276 and made to pay £200 compensation.

IAN GREGORY SHEPHERD, 47, of Seaside Lane, Easington, was ordered to pay £20 compensation after he assaulted six women and two men between June 13 and August 2 of this year .

JONATHON STANLEY ARMSTRONG, of no fixed address, was sent to prison for 11 weeks after he threatened to put out the windows of Spennymoor Police Station on November 16, 2020. The 26-year-old was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

SOPHIE ELEANOR NEWMAN, of Nevilles Cross, Durham, assaulted two police officers on August 18, of this year. She also damaged a police car on the same date. Newman pleaded guilty and was handed a community order and fined £120. The 20-year-old was also ordered to pay £30 compensation.

JAMES ANTHONY MANUEL, 67, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man on September 12, of this year. Manuel, of Kirkinner, Newton Stewart, was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £22 to fund victim services. He was also made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

WAYNE CUTHBERT, 39, who is currently at HM Prison Durham, was ordered to pay £800 compensation after he stole a bike on July 2, of this year. He was ordered to pay £800 compensation.

JOHN MICHAEL WILSON, of Grange Villa, Chester-le-Street, was handed a three week prison sentence after he assaulted a police officer on October 6, of this year. The 33-year-old indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £30 compensation.

LEE KNOWLES, 41, of Front Street, Leadgate, was fined £50 after he beat a police officer on March 8, of this year. On the same day, he obstructed the police officer and was fined a further £150. The court ordered Knowles to pay £32 to fund victim service and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

IAN HARTNELL was punished by the court after he broke into a home and stole medication from one of the bedrooms on November 15, of this year. The 40-year-old was given a community order requiring him to undergo rehabilitation. He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim. Hartnall, of Watt Street, Ferryhill, was also made to pay £150 compensation, £85 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.