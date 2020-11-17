POLICE investigating a burglary earlier this month have released the details of a man they want to question.
Officers want to speak to Daniel Corcoran in connection with an aggravated burglary that happened in Albert Street, Grange Villa, between Stanley and Chester-le-Street, on Friday, November 6.
The 37-year-old, who also uses the surname Gibson, has links to Chester-le-Street, Gateshead and Bishop Auckland.
He also speaks with a London accent.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00302047.