A GIRLS football team has been given some help from local businesses and councillors towards their fundraising goal.
Bishop Auckland Girls Football who train at Parkside School in Willington received some extra funding towards their goal for new equipment.
The team was presented with a cheque for £200, before the lockdown.
Durham County Councillor Sam Zair was the fund for equipment and Tesco donating the other £100,
£100 for funding towards equipment and £100 towards the fundraiser for their toilet block.
Tesco Community Champion John Baliey said: “We had staff raffles and raised £100.
“It was a pity that we were under restrictions which prevented us from doing more to raise money but we really rallied around.
"I went along to present the cheque and they were really happy, there’s lots of teams that train there and the atmosphere was great.”