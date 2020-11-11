THE region has again remembered its fallen heroes today, with scaled back services held to mark Armistice Day.

Many events went online, communities created their own tributes and fell silent at 11am and landmark buildings were lit up red.

Schools ensured they honoured those who their life in conflict.

St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, live streamed a small service across the school – paying special tribute arts co-ordinator Jaquie Holloway, who was taken by cancer, and her son Richard, a former student killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2013.

Students and staff at Dene Academy, in Peterlee, adorned a wire statue of a soldier Tommy with about 700 crafted poppies and supported a 24-hour vigil at the Seaham war memorial.

The Barnard Castle School community gathered for the first time in eight months, separated by social distancing on the sports fields, but united in song, as they remembered the country’s fallen heroes.

Four more names were added to the roll of honour at Barnard Castle School, former students freshly identified by researchers Dot Jones and Malcolm McCallum, their names read out by students in recognition of the ultimate sacrifice they made in past conflicts.

John William Ernest Ross, K Cazaley, Richard Haseltine Jones and William Brown Ewan were all members of Northumberland House at the County Durham school and were among the 208 Old Barnardians who went to two world wars, never to return.

Headmaster Tony Jackson said: “It is wonderful to bring the entire school together for the first time in eight months, albeit outdoors, scattered across our playing fields to ensure our safety.

“Our strength is our community and this year the Remembrance service has been like no other. But while lockdown and the pandemic have been tough on families, on income, on mental health, this time of year helps bring us a sense of perspective. Not too long ago former pupils, not much older than ours, were being sent to war where they made the ultimate sacrifice, never to return.

“We must remind ourselves that we remain incredibly fortunate and it is important that we continue to remember and pay our respects to those who sacrificed themselves to leave the world a better place.”

And Brackenfield School, in Harrogate, created a trail of poppy pebbles along Duchy Road and staged beautiful choral performances.

Chris Hardy of Hardy's Funeral Directors, Willington, above, displayed wreaths of knitted poppies.

The poppies were created by 91-year-old resident Olive Lynge.

Mrs Lynge said: “It's gone down very, very well, and I am glad it has been really appreciated.”

Community efforts included a band of volunteers in Bishop Auckland who crafted poppies, from old plastic bottles and by knitting, to display throughout the town.

St Anne's Church in the town's market place was covered in a moving projection of falling poppies, too.

At Darlington Town Hall, council officials and members of Darlington British Legion stood for a period of silence and reflection.

Cllr Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council, said: “Remembrance Day has certainly been different this year but I hope our online events and outdoor displays have provided a meaningful way for residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, past and present.

“I know the social distancing measures in place to protect people from coronavirus are difficult, especially at a time when we would traditionally come together. However, it is vital we continue to do our bit to reduce the infection rate.

"On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to thank you for commemorating Remembrance Day at home this year and I look forward to the time when we can once again mark this special day together.”