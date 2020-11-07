WORKERS at a huge Amazon warehouse were evacuated this morning after a suspected gas leak at the site.
Emergency services were called to reports of a suspect carbon monoxide leak at the 550,000sq ft site, just off the A1(M) near Bowburn, Durham, at about 10.30am this morning.
It is understood that staff were ordered to vacate the premises whilst safety checks were carried out.
A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "We attended at 10.38am and no longer have appliances at the scene."