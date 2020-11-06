THE behaviour of residents in a North-East town has been likened to that seen on comedy series 'Shameless' after an illegal bonfire ended with emergency services being verbally and physically assaulted.

Emergency services were called to Eskdale Place, in Newton Aycliffe, last night after residents set fire to a large pile of rubbish, ignoring lockdown rules regarding social distancing and council orders not to organise a street bonfire.

The Northern Echo understands that a large pile of rubbish was removed by the council before 5pm, however another pile of rubbish was quickly collected and set alight.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "The first bonfire was well away before 6pm with loads of people gathered round, throwing more rubbish on.

"The next thing the fire brigade turned up and people blocked the road with rubbish, fridges and microwaves, and cars, to stop them from putting the bonfire out.

"Then people started shouting at them and throwing things, setting fireworks off in the direction they were in. It was an absolute disgrace. We were watching from the house wondering what on earth was going on and why anyone would do that."

Another said: "The bonfire was bad enough but then a group of kids smashed a kitchen window in an empty house and sent a rocket firework through it and set it on fire. It's feral behaviour, imagine if it had gone into a house that wasn't empty."

Dozens of residents have spoken out against the behaviour on social media, one said: "We ran past there when they were launching stuff at the fire brigade, it looked like something from an episode of shameless."





Another said: "We were out driving with the kids looking at the fireworks and pulled over because we saw the bonfire! We ended up staying and watching for about 20 minutes with mouths open at what we saw!!

"Like a scene from shameless. Disgusting lack of respect to the firefighters who were trying to put the fire out, whilst feral kids were running around the estate grabbing anything they could get their hands on to throw on it.

"We saw fence panels getting ripped off, wheelie bins thrown on, sofas, carpets, trollies, I couldn’t believe it. At one point a firefighter had to go fully into the fire to retrieve some of the items.

"I feel sorry for the residents that have woken up this morning with the damage. Shocking."

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and Durham Police have been contacted for a statement.