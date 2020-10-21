POLICE are urging people to think carefully about the dangers of inhaling “laughing gas” after empty canisters have been noticed littering some areas of Bishop Auckland.
The small canisters of Nitrous Oxide are extremely dangerous and can pose both immediate and long-term health risks to users.
Drug Intervention Coordinator Sarah Norman said: “We want to remind people that inhaling Nitrous Oxide can be very dangerous.
“It can result in unconsciousness and ultimately suffocation due to the lack of oxygen.
"Regular use of Nitrous Oxide can also lead to a deficiency of B12, resulting in severe nerve damage which can impact on mobility.”
For more information about Nitrous Oxide, visit talktofrank.com/drug/nitrous-oxide
The Bishop Auckland Alcohol Partnership is asking residents to take part in a survey around the issue.
To take part, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LSCJ7MR
To report any suspicious behaviour around the misuse of Nitrous Oxide or the inappropriate sale of canisters, call 101.
