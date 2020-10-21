Welcome to our Me and My Motor feature, when each week we chat to someone with a passion for vehicles – from classics to hot hatches and from motorcycles to vintage. This week, we talk to Bob Dennis, of Bishop Auckland

What vehicles do you own (model/year), and for how long?

I own a 1984 Audi Quattro classic rally car; a 1986 Opel Manta 400 classic rally car; a 1990 Subaru Legacy classic rally car; 1990 Mitsubishi Gallant classic rally car; 2007 Subaru Impreza N12 rally car; a 2012 Porsche Cayenne and 2008 Saab convertible.

Opel Manta 400 gets more attention at shows than anything else

Why did you decide to buy these particular vehicles?

Rallying was always my passion as a child and I took it up competitively in 2000, winning the 2002 North of England rally championship at my first attempt, and also the 2006 Grp N National Tarmac Championship in 2006 with navigator Ron Roughead. I bought the cars purely to fulfill my passion of having a classic collection.

What do you mainly use them for, and do you take them to shows or events?

I still drive competitively in classic rallies and I also show the cars at events.

Bob Dennis on his way to becoming 2006 GrpN National tarmac championship and picking up star of the rally award, this was on Millbrook where they rolled the Aston in Casino Royale

What does your family think about your passion for vehicles?

My son Aaron is getting into rallying now, so naturally he loves the collection, and as long as my wife Sharon has a pencil in her hand to do her portraits, then I can get away with anything.

What was your first vehicle and why did you buy it?

I had a Mk 1 Ford Escort van – it was a hand-me-down from my brother for £40.

Xmas Stages Rally in the Subaru Impreza with wife Sharon

What is your dream vehicle and why?

I have my dream vehicles to be honest. I’m not into the super car thing.

Would you ever go electric and why?

Yes, I think it is a sensible option as things need to progress naturally.

Grp N Subaru Legacy McRae tribute car

What do you think a car says about its driver?

I really don’t think cars say much about drivers. I have mates with Bentleys, Astons Ferraris etc and mates with Transit vans and we all just eat and drink the same.

What’s your favourite road to drive on and why?

I love the A689 up over Cowshill. I drove it for years and it just has beauty all over it.