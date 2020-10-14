A CRASH that led to the death of a ‘much loved’ grandfather could not have been avoided, an inquest heard.

William Edward Turner, known as Eddie, was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash involving multiple cars, an Arriva Bus and lorry, at Beaumont Hill near Darlington.

The tragedy happened when a Volvo, driven by Nathan Chapman, collided with a Dacia Duster on the A167, on October 8, 2019.

The second vehicle was pushed into the path of an oncoming Vauxhall Viva, and the Volvo went on to hit a single decker bus and a VW Golf.

Mr Turner, from Newton Aycliffe, struck the Duster in his Viva and came to rest on a verge by the side of the road, leaving the 74-year-old fatally injured.

During the inquest held at Crook Coroners' Court, assistant coroner Crispin Oliver said: "Eddie died from head and neck injuries. At approximately 6.45am Eddie was the victim of a multi-vehicle collision on the A167 which involved five vehicles in total. One vehicle struck Mr Turner head on causing fatal injuries. The incident was triggered when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction went out of control and rammed the vehicle in front pushing it into the path of the vehicle Mr Turner was travelling in.

"The driver of the vehicle which struck Mr Turner could not take avoiding action to prevent the collision. The driver (Mr Chapman) of the vehicle which triggered the incident had previously suffered unprovoked seizures.

The inquest heard his last fit was more than four years before the crash and he now took medication.

He was on his way to a welding course in North Shields when the crash happened but said he blacked out at the time of the incident.

Mr Oliver said: "He was lawfully holding a valid driving license at the time of the incident. He was also taking his medication as prescribed. He accounts for the handling of the car at the time as being probably the result of an awake epileptic seizure."

Following Mr Tuner's death, in a statement his family said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the death of our father, William Edward Turner, who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision.He was a much-loved husband, father and granddad who will be sadly missed. We wish to thank everyone for their support and request to be left to grieve in peace.”

Returning a conclusion, Mr Oliver said the 74-year-old died from injuries sustained in the road traffic collision.