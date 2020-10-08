FOOD, drink and events venues are a lifeline for people and communities – providing employment and social amenity across the region.

But if they are again forced to close their doors in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, there are fears for the future of many.

This week, Bishop Auckland's Conservative MP Dehenna Davison called on the Government to support to the hospitality and events sector, saying local Covid-19 restrictions are having a devastating impact on businesses and people in her constituency.

Lartington Hall, near Barnard Castle, ran by John Harper-Wilkes, was one of those venues she said was feeling the hit hard.

Speaking in the House of Commons chamber on Wednesday afternoon, she said: “Couples who had booked to get married at Lartington Hall this year are choosing to postpone their weddings until next year, rather than get married in front of socially distanced crowds of 15.

“John hasn’t done anything to make customers postpone their bookings but, through no fault of his own, he has lost almost all of his custom and he has had to make all of his staff redundant.

“The impacts of these job losses just cannot be underestimated and the long-term mental health, unemployment and lost incomes can in themselves be devastating.”

Ms Davison added: “We need to save our pubs, they are a lifeline for our local communities.”

She also shone a light on the difficulties faced by publican Christian Burns, who has four pubs in Bishop Auckland including The Merry Monk, who has seen his pub earnings drop dramatically – last Saturday he took just £128 compared to £5,000 to £6,000 he’d usually take.

Mr Burns said: "These current restrictions aren't working, they are completely ridiculous and over the top, not based on any science and a month down the line we're treble where we were.

"If closure comes, that'll be me out of business.

"I had 50 staff, I've now got 22 or 23 and some having to get food parcels because I cannot give them the hours at work.

"I think the whole reaction is disproportionate to the threat, we are crippling the economy, mental health and breaking down families and communities.

"If people feel vulnerable stay in, protect those people and I'm afraid I'd say let it rip."

Anthony Tillbrook, landlord of The Black Horse, in Ingleton, County Durham, said a short, sharp lockdown would be easier on his village pub and restaurant than the current restrictions which ban households mixing and the 10pm curfew.

He said: "If it is done with a timeframe set out, and some financial help in place I'd say lets shut, get it under control and reopen with less restrictions than at the moment.

"We'd probably lose less in a three or four week closure than months of this current situation.

"The running costs of paying rent and staff for such limited custom is crucifying the hospitality industry."

Ms Davison said: “If we are to have restrictions on businesses to reduce the spread of the virus then I really do believe we must have greater protections for the sectors which are hit hardest by the inability to socialise.”