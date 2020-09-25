POLICE are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of an incident in which a man was knocked over by a car.
The one vehicle collision involving a pedestrian occurred shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday, September 12 on King Street, in Spennymoor.
It is believed a red Honda Civic was travelling along the road when it collided with the pedestrian.
The man received multiple injuries, understood to be a broken ankle and gash to his head, and was taken to hospital.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call PC Hammond on 101 quoting incident reference number 444 of September 12.