PLANS have been submitted to transform an outdated fire station into a modern and extended working environment for emergency services.
Napper Architects Ltd has put forward a proposal on behalf of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, to modernise Sedgefield Fire Station, on West Park Lane, which has remained largely untouched since its construction in 1967.
In addition to a general refurbishment of the whole building a gym facility is proposed.
The fire service is also looking to partner with the North East Ambulance Service and provide accommodation in the form or an office and rest room.
In the design and access statement it states: “Sedgefield Fire Station is a ‘retained’ station, in essence a part time station whereby the operational personnel only attend the station for a weekly training session and to attend any emergency callouts. For much of the time a retained fire station is unmanned. In addition to the emergency services the building is also used by the local community, in particular the local dementia group hold regular ‘Dementia Cafe’ sessions. It is hoped that by improving the facilities further community activity will be encouraged.”
The fire station was constructed in 1967 to replace the garage facility at Ropers Garth.
Maintenance of the building has largely been cosmetic over the last 50 years.