THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistates’ Courts in the last week.

EZRA PUDDY, of Kingsclere Road, Basingstoke, was given a three-week prison sentence after he damaged a woman’s Nissan Qashqai on June 15, of this year, with intent. The 21-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £500 compensation. He also appeared in court accused of assaulting two men on July 18, of this year. He pleaded guilty to both counts.

ANDREW BRANDON LAWSON, 40, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after he entered a guest house as a trespasser and stole food and a plank of wood on September 21, of this year. The Ridgewood Close, Darlington resident, indicated a plea of guilt.

JASON LEE KELLY, 25, of Barden Moor Road, Darlington, was ordered to pay compensation of £100 after he stole a car bumper between August 1 and August 4, 2019. He indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

ALI KOURANI of Laurel Avenue, Durham, was fined £300 after he assaulted a man on September 28, of last year, inflicting actual bodily harm. The 44-year-old was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

DANIEL STEVEN LEONARD pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on March 28, of this year. Leonard, 22, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £32 to fund victim services. The Lawson Road, Bowburn resident, was also ordered to pay £85 court costs.

RACHEL LOUISE DONLAN, 41, of Bede Terrace, Chester-Le-Street, was handed a community order after she assaulted a woman by beating her on February 20, of this year. She also appeared in court after she stole a frying pan, bank card, driving licence and a tin of tuna, on June 5, 2020. Donlan was ordered to pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

CRAIG ROUTLEDGE, 46, stole £345.42, a Hugo Boss watch, two lighters, cigarettes, a face mask a wallet and its contents, a key and chewing gum from a man on August 16, of this year, in Darlington. The Skipton Close, Newton Aycliffe resident, pleaded guilty and was discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £40 compensation. Routledge was also ordered to pay £21 to fund victim services.

CHARLENE JEAN BELL, of Dent Street, Bishop Auckland, was ordered to pay £12 compensation after she stole six cans of Lynx deodorant from Poundland on July 11, 2020. The 37-year-old pleaded guilty.

JAMES ROLAND CARR, 18, was handed a community order by the court after he committed fraud on March 10, of this year. The Hilda Close, Durham resident, was ordered to pay £20 compensation and £95 to fund victim services.

KAREN COGLAN, 52, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after she assaulted two women on May 1, of this year. The Finchale Avenue, Brasside resident was ordered to pay £22 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. On the same day she also attempted to steal a pack of Lurpack butter and a ready meal from Herons frozen foods.

SABRINA COGLAN, 29, of Byron Avenue, Spotborough, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after she beat three women on May 1, 2020. She pleaded guilty to all three counts and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

CHRISTIAN MATTHEW WEBSTER-REED, 22, was fined £200 and given five penalty driving points after he was caught driving without due care and attention on May 20, of this year. The Turnberry, Ouston resident, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

DANIEL SCOTT LARSEN, 31, of Gilsland Crescent, Darlington, was fined £80 after he was convicted of assaulting a man on November 8. of last year. He pleaded guilty and was also ordered to pay £100 compensation and £32 to fund victim services.

GLORIA JILL FOWLER, of Howden Terrace, Darlington, stole toiletries from Poundland on September 19, 2020. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty and was discharged conditionally for 12 months. On the same day she also stole Christian jewellery from another shop and was caught in possession of a class B drug. She was ordered to pay £22 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

STUART CRAIG TAYLOR, 41, of Ewen Court, North Shields, was handed a community order after he stole alcohol from a convenience shop on September 18, of this year. Taylor was also made to pay £73.95 compensation. A day earlier he stole a bottle of Southern Comfort , from another shop. He was given no separate penalty.

ANTHONY ROBERT TOUGH, of North Road, Darlington, was fined £80 after he was convicted of being drunk and disorderly in a public place on August 15, of this year. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pa £34 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

DAVID JOYCE, 36, of no fixed address, was made to pay £50 after he obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty on August 17, of this year.