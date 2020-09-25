Few, if any people will have complete physical, mental and social wellbeing all the time. Trevor Smith, senior member of the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity, talks this week as the Covid restrictions are stepped up.

Well here we are again in a lockdown, albeit with local restrictions placed upon us. It is certainly upsetting, but we must remember that as much of an inconvenience these restrictions are, we all do need to take them seriously.

It is of paramount importance that we must stop the spread of the virus so that we can get on with our lives.

It is imperative, now more than ever that we boost our immune systems

The restrictions are in place because the R number is now rising, and more people are becoming infected with the coronavirus. Therefore, I just wanted to revisit some advice mentioned in earlier articles. It is imperative, now more than ever that we boost our immune systems.

A healthy immune system along with following the social distancing rules and personal hygiene are still the best defence we have against this terrible virus.

We can all boost our immune system by being more physically active, having healthy relationships (even if you cannot physically socialise with people from outside of your bubble), eating a healthy, well balanced diet and keeping your mind active as well as your bodies.

As the weather is changing, leading to more rainy days and colder, darker mornings, it can become easy to fall back into old habits

My week has been one of recovery. I simply leaned forward in my local Costa and felt something really pull in my back. I do not usually suffer with back problems, but the following two days were among the most excruciating I’ve ever had.

Happy to report there is no disc problem but more likely bad posture from my makeshift office space combined with some tension and anxiety. I need to take my own advice and do more physical activity in the workplace, even a regular stretch routine would have helped considerably.

As the weather is changing, leading to more rainy days and colder, darker mornings, it can become easy to fall back into old habits of staying in the warm house and watching TV or using other devices.

It is important to continue with the momentum that you have begun with the change in diet and the increase of physical activity. Do not forget it is not the weather, it is how you dress for it.

It will soon be time for all us Northerners to get the “big coat” out of the cupboard, wrap up warm and get out and about.

The areas in the North-East are certainly beautiful in the summer, but they are also stunning in the Autumn. Get yourself out with the family, kicking up the leaves, have a game of conkers and get some exercise as well.

I’ve recently been given a quirky book entitled ‘101 ways to have fun with a tennis ball’.

One idea for our next family game in the not too distant future, will be who can hit the ball into the coloured hoops, most points wins. It just shows that the physical activity really does not have to be too complicated to gain a benefit.

How much fun can you have?

It is also that time when the Christmas chocolates and treats are slowly starting to find their way on to the supermarket shelves? I am all partial to a lovely slice of Christmas cake. I must admit that when I saw it in the shop yesterday it took a lot of will power to just walk past.

The problem is, I would not be able to buy the cake, put it in the cupboard and wait until Christmas. If I buy one now, I will probably be eating Christmas cake every week from now until January, so I don’t think that is advisable. Now that autumn has arrived there are more root vegetables in season. Perfect for soups, stews and casseroles.

Try a lovely pumpkin and potato soup or chicken and leek casserole. It will warm you up on the inside and is a tasty way to get some of your five fruits and vegetables a day.

Get healthy with some great Autumn produce

There are several healthy and easy recipes on the Easy Meals app for example, slow cooked lamb and leek bake or a classic cottage pie. Root vegetables are a great source of carbohydrates, which should make up 50 per cent of our nutrient intake, plus fibre, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

Have a great week.