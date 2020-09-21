AN investigation into the death of a teenager who died following a police chase has been completed.
Kelvin Bainbridge, 19, suffered fatal injuries after he failed to stop for officers before the six minute pursuit, then jumped out of the moving vehicle before he was hit by a police car.
The father-of-one died at the scene in Middlestone Moor on October 18, last year.
Following the death, tributes including flowers, candles and cans of beer were left close to the scene by friends and relatives of the 19-year-old who were calling for answers about what happened.
Last year, the Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the circumstances surroundings his death.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our investigation into a fatal road traffic incident involving Durham Constabulary in which 19-year-old Kelvin Bainbridge died was completed in July.
“We have shared our final report with the force and made a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). A referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that charges will follow.
“We continue to keep Mr Bainbridge’s family, the force and the coroner informed of our progress.”