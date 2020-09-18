A COUNTY Durham football club has confirmed one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19 and his family are now self-isolating.

Tow Law Town AFC confirmed a player had tested positive on Friday after having symptoms including a high temperature and nausea.

In a statement, the club said the player had not been involved any football activity since Saturday, September 12, when the club hosted Ryton & Crawcrook Albion FC.

The club's secretary, Steve Moralee said the club believed its ability to continue with fixtures remained unaffected.

In the statement, Mr Moralee said: "Unfortunately, a player with Tow Law AFC has had a positive Covid-19 test.

"The player was last involved with any football activity connected to our Club on Saturday 12th September when we hosted Ryton & Crawcrook Albion FC.

"Follow this, the player returned home & carried out his employment from Monday 14th September to Wednesday 16th September.

"On Wednesday 16th September, the player returned home from work with a high temperature and nausea.

"Follow guidance, the player and his family members did not attend our game at Birtley Town that evening.

"The family were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday 17th September.

"On Friday 18th September, the player received notification of a positive Covid-19 result.

"The other family members tested negative.

"As a result, the family have commenced a 14-day isolation period and will not be attending any Tow Law Town AFC activities during this period.

"Our investigations show that the player and his family have had no relevant contact with anyone else within the Club from the evening of Saturday 12th September until the development of symptoms on Wednesday 14th September.

"Following guidelines, we believe that out ability to fulfil our fixtures remains unaffected, however we will continue to review/ risk assess this and remain vigilant to the dangers of this virus."