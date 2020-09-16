A CANCER patient is helping raise funds to give back to the hospital ward that is helping

her through chemotherapy.

Sharon Thompson as nurse from Oakenshaw, County Durham, wanted to give something back to those who have helped and are continuing to help her through a tough time in her life.

Mrs Thompson, who is going through chemo after being diagnosed with an aggressive and evasive cancer, hopes the fundraiser will help those going through cancer treatment in Durham.

She has been going through the chemo since April 2019 and finished her radiotherapy in October 2019.

Mrs Thompson said: “I think the staff there are lovely but they need our help, if I can raise some money to get some comfy chairs or anything to make the experience of those in Durham more comfortable then it is worth it.

"I think that going through chemo it gives you a new outlook on life, I would not have attempted this a few years ago, it makes you do mad things that really make you feel alive.

“I get vertigo standing on the doorstep but if it is not a challenge then my bother. There are people in the world fortunate than me and I have an opportunity to do something to help."

The parachute jump will take place on Friday September 25 over Peterlee.

So far, the total raised has been £801 in two weeks.

Mrs Thompson added: “I am amazed at how much I have raised considering I started the online fundraiser so late, thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”

To donate Mrs Thompson’s JustGiving page follow the link: justgiving.com/fundraising/sharon-thompson22