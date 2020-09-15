A FORMER RAF member is hoping to raise money for veterans of the air force to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Phil Chinery will be completing 80 laps of Crook’s markets place car park, to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA). The charity that supports both veterans and serving personnel as well as their families.

Mr Chinery is the standard bearer for the Crook and district branch of the RAF Association and a former member of the Royal Observer Corps.

He will be completing the laps of the marketplace with while bearing the standard of the association.

He will undertake his challenge on Saturday September 19 from 12pm to coincide with a national appeal.

Groups and individuals across the country will be embarking on their own unique challenges from the RAFA to raise £80 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Last year the RAFA helped over 85,000 veterans providing both emotional and financial support.

Mr Chinery said: “Covid-19 has made it a tough year for charities, not least they have had to put on additional help for those struggling through the pandemic.

"I feel it is vital to fund raise for the RAF Association so they can go on helping veterans and other members of the RAF family that are in need.

“If I get £120, I will be very happy, but long as I hit the £80 mark it will be worth it. I get to show off the banner for the association and I get to raise money at the same time.”

In previous years, RAFA branches have hit the streets and local shops and collected incredible funds to support the RAF Association: The RAFA Wing's Appeal.

Due to Covid this isn't an option this year, and fundraising is taking place digitally.

Those wanting to sponsor Mr Chinery on his challenge can donate via the Spitfire Club, North Terrace, Crook or by visiting the JustGiving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/RAFACrookBranchWingsAppeal.