A CYCLIST in her 50s is in a Teesside hospital with serious head injuries after colliding with a car near the A1 Darlington and Aycliffe junction on Sunday.
At approximately 1pm on Sunday, September 6, police were alerted to reports of a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedal cycle close to the junction between the A1(M) and the A167.
A black VW Polo car had been travelling south on the motorway and had come off on the slip road, when it was involved in a collision with a cycle which was on the roundabout.
The cyclist, a woman in her late 50s from County Durham, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment. The woman is believed to still be in hospital.
- Lane closed after accident at A1 Darlington and Aycliffe junction
The driver of the car, a local man in his 30s, was uninjured.
The carriageway was closed for some time, after traffic being first reported at 12.34pm, to allow accident investigators access to the scene.