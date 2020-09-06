RAM-RAIDERS, perverts, burglars and drug dealers were among the cases heard at Teesside Crown Court.

A family has been left traumatised after they were confronted by pair of balaclava-clad burglars who were ransacking their home.

Jack Brannigan and Dale Linford smashed their way into the Saltburn home in the early hours of the morning before searching rooms using a torch and stealing jewellery, cash and electrical gadgets.

The pair woke up the homeowner and her teenage daughter when they entered their rooms while wearing balaclavas over their faces.

Brannigan, 20, of Ruby Street, Saltburn, and 29-year-old Linford, of Robinson Street, Loftus, both pleaded guilty to burglary.

Jack Brannigan, left, and Dale Linford, right, have been jailed for burglary

Judge Jonathan Carroll jailed Brannigan for 28 months and Linford for 34 months and issued them with a 15 year restraining order to stay away from the victim.

A drunken disagreement has left one man with a fractured cheek bone and his assailant with an 18-month community order after trouble flared at a pub.

James Gilhealey threw a solitary punch after taking umbrage with something he believed his victim had said to him while they standing outside a Stockton town centre bar.

His victim, a man in his late 50s, had asked the defendant for a light or cigarette before turning and walking away, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The 38-year-old was arrested at the scene of the assault at the rear of Goldies bar on Stockton High Street on Friday November 22 last year.

Goldies bar in Stockton

Gilhealey, of Davy Street, Ferryhill, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Howard Crowson issued Gilhealey with an 18-month community order and ordered him to pay £750 in compensation to his victim.

Two members of a ‘professional’ gang who carried out a ‘well organised’ ram-raid on a village shop have been jailed.

Daniel Moody and Robert Waller were involved in the plot to smash their way into the Co-op store on the High Street in Great Ayton.

Waller was the man behind the wheel of the stolen Mitsubishi pick up when it was used to battered the gang’s way into the shop just after midnight in May last year.

Moody and another accomplice, who can’t be named for legal reasons, got out the vehicle, armed with bolt cutters and a hacksaw, and tried to force their way into the cigarette kiosk.

Teesside Crown Court heard how they were unable to gain entry to the kiosk and fled the scene with a haul of cigarette papers and lighters.

Moody, 28, of Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to burglary, while 25-year-old Waller, of Broadway West, Dormanstown, Redcar, pleaded guilty to burglary and breach of a suspended sentence.

Daniel Moody, left, and Robert Waller, right, jailed for burglary

Judge Jonathan Carroll jailed Moody for a total of 33 months for the burglary and breach of his suspended sentence and Waller to 30 months in custody for the burglary.

A cocaine and gambling addict turned to dealing Class A drugs to pay off his debts and fund his habit, a court heard.

Mark Dunn was caught acting suspiciously by police while parked up in his van on a quiet country road near Yarm in May.

A search of his vehicle resulted in the discovery of £5,000 in cash and a haul of cocaine stashed away in a specially adapted secret compartment.

A further search of his home and property netted 1.5kg of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy and a total of £55,000 in cash.

Mark Dunn

The 27-year-old, of Lauderdale Avenue, Wallsend, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of MDMA with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

Judge Jonathan Carroll jailed Dunn for a total of four years.

A Darlington teenager who had sex with an underage girl and sent another child a picture of his genitals has avoided being sent to jail.

Oliver Shields also took photographs and videos of the young girl performing sex acts on him.

His abuse only came to an end when he sent an even younger girl the indecent image of himself and her parents called the police.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the 18-year-old’s sexual offending started on his 17th birthday when he had sex with the first girl.

Shields, of Grassholme, Darlington, pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child; causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; causing a child to watch a sexual act; and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Judge Jonathan Carroll passed a ten month detention and training order, suspended for two years and issued him with a ten-year restraining order to keep him away from his victims.

Shields was also ordered to carry out 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days to address his behaviour and was told to sign the notification requirement for ten years.