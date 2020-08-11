A BOSS of a hospital fittings and equipment supplier has received a nine-year disqualification after he was caught breaching his previous ban.

Medisafe Systems was incorporated in March 2010 and traded as a hospital fittings and equipment supplier.

But seven years later, the company began to struggle, and Medisafe Systems entered administration in November 2017, which brought them to the attention of the Insolvency Service.

Investigators established that Loughlin Michael Shannon, 74, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne was appointed a director of the company in March 2010 but resigned in January 2012.

Just over a year later, Mr Shannon voluntarily accepted a three-year disqualification undertaking in March 2013.

This was in relation to his conduct as a director of Aycliffe Analytical Service Limited where he was banned for trading to the detriment of the tax authorities.

This meant he was banned from managing Medisafe.

But his restrictions did not deter him, and Mr Shannon continued to act as a director in direct breach of his disqualification for just under two years between December 2014 and September 2016.

On July 8, of this year, the Secretary of State accepted a disqualification undertaking from Mr Shannon, after he did not dispute that he acted as a director of Medisafe Systems Ltd whilst disqualified from doing so.

Effective from July 29, of this year, he is banned for nine years from directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Rob Clarke, chief investigator for the Insolvency Service, said:

"Loughlin Shannon thought he could get away with disregarding his ban when he continued to act as a director of Medisafe Systems. However, his actions caught up with him when the company went into insolvency and his misconduct came to light.

"A nine-year ban is a significant amount of time to be disqualified and should serve as a stark warning to other directors to respect the terms of any undertaking you sign."

Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings.

For more information about the Insolvency Service and their work visit gov.uk/government/organisations/insolvency-service