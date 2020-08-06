THE region's runners will have a chance to prove themselves this August with a romp up Weardale while raising money for mental health.

All places have been taken for this year’s event with 150 people signing up, which smashes last year’s 34.

The race, which is in its second year, has had to be changed to follow the strict government guidelines. The runners will be set off in groups at timed intervals to keep everyone at a safe distance from one another. The event will be running from Stanhope Show field on Sunday, August 30 and will be starting at 10 am, with a warm-up at 7am.

The race's creator Kieran Hughes, a volunteer firefighter in Stanhope, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the Show Committee, had it not been for them I don’t think the event would have gone ahead.

“Obviously, all money raised will be going directly to ManHealth. I have a lot of volunteers helping this year along with the fire crew from Stanhope.”

The fire chief from County Durham and Darlington fire and rescue service, who has been a big supporter of the event and the cause it supports, will also be taking part in this year's run.

Mr Hughes added: “I chose ManHealth because we are hearing more in the news everyday – especially in my profession as a firefighter – of men committing suicide and ManHealth are supporting them with a not for profit program.

“I also have to give a big thank you too Chris Parkinson from Beneath the pines photography who will be taking photos on the day. I owe a lot to paul and the ManHealth team for running the behind the scenes. A massive amount of work has gone into this year’s event.”

Paul Bannister of ManHealth said: “It’s a big thing for Stanhope and for us. All the money will go to helping men and raises awareness of mental health.

“It’s a tough and challenging course and hopefully it helps people understand the challenges of mental health because will challenge the runners, it will be easy to give up and throw in the towel but the sense of accomplishment at the end will be great.”

On completion of the race each competitor gets a beer from the Barnard Castle brewery.