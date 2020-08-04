THIS pooch had a lucky escape after it accidentally got locked in a car.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service deployed a crew to go to the rescue of the German Shephard which was trapped in the boot of a vehicle at a North Pennines beauty spot on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the brigade said the crew was feeling proud, adding: "Our Middleton-in-Teesdale crew rescued this beautiful dog which had been accidentally locked in the boot of a car at Hury Reservoir, Baldersdale.

"One very happy owner and dog!"

The Northern Echo:

 