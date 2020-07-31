COUNTY Durham resident Moyra Wilkinson has good reason to be cheerful for she is the winner of the Northern Echo’s competition to get your household bills paid for three months.
Mrs Wilkinson, 81, of Middleton in Teesdale, County Durham, was still reeling in shock hours after the announcement.
She said: “I really just can’t believe it.
“It’s thrilling that we have won. I am a bit shocked and it doesn’t yet appear to be sinking in.
“The only other thing I have won is £10 in the Lottery, but this is amazing.
“You enter these competitions and send things off, but never really imagine you will win.
“This will mean a little less worry for my husband and I.
“It is such a good thing after recent times, here is a little light relief from the troubles.”
The win means that Mrs Wilkinson need not worry about the supermarket shopping, electricity, gas and council tax bills for three months.