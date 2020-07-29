THE funeral of a young man who was died in a crash will be held on Friday.
Ethan Waller, 22, was killed almost instantly when the Dacia Sandero he was travelling in collided with a stationary unoccupied Iveco Daily on Langley Lane, Burnhope, County Durham, just before 9pm on Saturday, July 18.
His girlfriend, Leoni-Jane Stevens, 22, who was also passenger in the car, has described how she held him in her arms as he died.
Ethan lived with his mother, Jackie Waller, and brother Nathan, 21, in Delves Lane, near Consett.
Originally from Bishop Auckland, he was studying for a degree in humanities with art history with the Open University, and worked as a packer at Epicurium, a health food factory in Consett.
Ethan, who attended Consett Academy, was said to be popular with fellow pupils. He is also survived by his father Ian.
People are asked to meet at the Wear Valley Crematorium at Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, before 12.30pm on Friday, when the funeral will be held.