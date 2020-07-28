A TEENAGER working to deliver vital parcels to the vulnerable during the pandemic was left ‘devastated’ after his new moped was stolen and vandalised.

Bradley Tiffin, of Trimdon, recently passed his CBT test and bought the red moped at the start of lockdown to deliver community packs to the elderly.

The 16-year-old also used the bike to deliver milk and eggs to earn some money during the coronavirus crisis.

However, whilst visiting a friend’s grandmother in Stockton-on-Tees – once the lockdown restrictions were lifted – his bike was stolen from the bungalow garden.

His family said they found the bike shortly after but had to buy it back as it had already been sold.

It was returned to the family with extensive damage, the front screen was torn off and mirrors snapped.

Also among the damage, were snapped brake handles, a smashed registration plate, destroyed paint work and dented metal work.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report that a motorbike had been stolen from a garden in Tilery, Stockton, on 8th July around 8:40pm. The details were taken on 10th July and a crime report was submitted. Later that same day, the victim reported that they had got the motorbike back. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A GoFundMe has since been set up to repair the bike.

The youngster’s mother, Victoria Tiffin said: “He’s lost his independence and probably a little bit of faith in humanity because he’d given so much. He didn’t expect anything and works for everything he achieves but he’s done so much during the lockdown.

"It's hard because he doesn't know if he'll be able to get an apprenticeship because he doesn't know what grades he is going to get but having his bike and going out to help people was something he could focus on. When he heard we were getting the bike back he was so excited but when it came out the van and he saw the damage he was devastated. Luckily once Harry Davidson from GMA in Hartlepool saw there was a fundraiser he offered his labour for free, we just need help to buy all the parts."

So far, the fundraiser has raised £285 but the bike is still needing repair and unrideable.

To donate to the fundraiser click here