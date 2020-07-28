PARENTS in the North-East are being urged to claim Child Benefit, even if they have not yet registered the birth of their newborns, to ensure they don’t miss out on support.

Between April and July 2019, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) received 49,637 more new Child Benefit claims compared to the same period in 2020.

Claims can only be backdated by up to three months, so it’s important that new parents claim as soon as they can to receive the maximum support available.

Usually, to claim Child Benefit parents must register their child’s birth first.

However, with many local register offices operating at reduced capacity and some parents unable to go due to Covid-19, parents can claim without having to first register their child’s birth during the pandemic.

First time parents will need to fill in Child Benefit claim form CH2 found online and send it to the Child Benefit Office.

If the birth is not registered yet due to Covid-19, a note should be added to the claim.

People already claiming Child Benefit can complete the form or add the newborn’s details over the telephone on 0300 200 3100, and will need their National Insurance number or Child Benefit number.

Angela MacDonald, director general for customer services, HMRC said: “It’s really important that parents remember to claim Child Benefit, not just for the payments which we hope will provide vital support at this time, but also so they don’t miss out on National Insurance credits that help protect their State Pension.

“In addition, it helps children to get their National Insurance number automatically at 16.

“We are doing all we can to make this as simple and stress free as possible for parents.”

Child Benefit payments increased from 6 April to a weekly rate of £21.05 for the first child and £13.95 for each additional child. Child Benefit is paid into your bank account, usually every 4 weeks.

To find out more on how to claim Child Benefit, visit www.gov.uk/topic/benefits-credits/child-benefit