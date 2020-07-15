OUR Year 6 leavers class pictures are here.
In a souvenir supplement in The Northern Echo and on this page we have pictures of classes from across the North-East and North Yorkshire.
The Year 6 pupils are about to leave primary school and move on to their secondary education. These photographs capture an important moment in their school lives and will, in years to come, hold special memories.
This is particularly poignant this year because hundreds of schools have been conducting classes in extreme circumstances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so thank you to all schools who have sent us pictures, and good luck to all our Year 6 leavers.