A FORMER inmate travelled from Manchester to throw an illicit package over the perimeter fence at a young offenders’ institution (YOI) in the North-East.
The package was believed to have been lobbed into Deerbolt YOI, near Barnard Castle, by someone who shinned up a tree, landing 15ft from a prison officer.
Durham Crown Court heard it was found to contain tobacco, a screw driver, an iPhone power lead and an unknown substance.
Jennifer Haigh, prosecuting, said a search was made beyond the fence and Jackson David McKenna, wearing a distinctive blue jacket, ran off, but was arrested and made no admissions at the time, last November.
Appearing at court, however, McKenna, 20, of Clayton, in Manchester, admitted conveying a prohibited item and throwing an article into a YOI.
The court was told he went back into custody when arrested to serve another month of a previous offence, for which he was previously released on licence.
Rachel Shenton, for McKenna, said his record of 26 convictions by the age of 20, “paints a depressing picture”, and, at such a young age, he was in danger of becoming, “institutionalised.”
But, she claimed he has shown signs of “progress” in recent months, and is actively seeking work on a building site, to, “get himself back on track.”
Judge Ray Singh said, having been an inmate at Deerbolt, it appears McKenna intended the package for others, still serving sentences there, adding: “He has not gone to Barnard Castle to test his eye sight.”
The judge imposed a four-month sentence, suspended for a year, and McKenna must also observe a three-month tagged 9pm to 6am home curfew.