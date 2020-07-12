DEMOLITION of an abandoned garage that has been a eyesore is to take place tomorrow.

Park View Garage at the entrance to Willington from Durham direction has been abandoned for more than five years. It had previously been a petrol station before being converted in a car dealership, now the abandoned facility is to be torn down.

This follows granting of permission in October 2017 for a supermarket and service station on the site.

Demolition is the first stage in this process, which should see a new facility for the town.

Durham County Councillor for Willington and Hunwick, Olwyn Gunn said: “Its important to get the site sorted as it is the first impression you get when you come into Willington. We want to make it attractive, a place that people passing through might want to stop at, its all about the first impressions and the eyesore does not help.

“We want what happens next with the build to be the best thing for the community and we are glad that we can finally get the ball rolling after so many years of it lying derelict.” There are plans in place for a Spar and petrol station with additional parking to be built on the site. The petrol station will be the only one in Willington and will compete with the one in Meadowfield, which is the only petrol station between Willington and Durham. There will even be potential for electric charging points to be installed at the facility a first for a petrol station in the area.

Fellow County Councillor Fraser Tinsley added: “We wanted it to be a new facility this side of the town. It won’t take away anything from the current high street, it is hoped it will invite people in. It is also good for our business park which has had a lot of interest in recent years with new developments.”

Cllr Gunn added: “We would like to support the towns businesses especially after Covid-19 as they have all done a brilliant job getting through the pandemic.”

However, some of the local residents are not convinced, one resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “ They have had plans in place for several years with rumours going round that it would be a shop, houses and even another petrol station. We have been notified about the demolition but it’s what will happen after that is causing some confusion. Until I see progress on the site, I will remain sceptical."