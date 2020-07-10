AN historic visitor attraction is inviting people to make the most of the lighter evenings and fine summer weather by opening its grounds on an evening.
Raby Castle, at Staindrop, will hold a Summer Lates series of special occasional evening openings of the park and gardens.
Visitors can take a peaceful stroll through the Deer Park as the sun goes down and enjoy the glorious summer colour in Walled Gardens where there will be candlelight and soft music.
The next Summer Late is tonight, Saturday July 11.
The park and gardens will be open from 6pm until 10.30pm, there will be a pop-up takeaway serving Longhorn beef burgers and a refreshment kiosk serving beer, wine and ice cream.
Admission fees apply and visitors are asked to book online in advance so that the venue can safely manage numbers.
For tickets and details including further dates visit raby.co.uk/raby-castle