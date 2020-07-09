THREE people have appeared at court for their part in a street fight which saw a glass bottle and a bat used as weapons.
Louise Walling, 36, Holly Walling, 33, and Alan Peart, 39, all appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with affray.
The charges relate to an incident which took place on Farnham Close, in Newton Aycliffe, on the afternoon of January 31 this year.
Louise Walling, of Tindale Green, Newton Aycliffe, pleaded not guilty to the charge and is due to appear at Durham Crown Court for a trial on Tuesday, August 4.
Holly Walling, of Eskdale Place, also in Newton Aycliffe, entered no pleas to the charge and will appear at Durham Crown Court on August 4.
Peart, of Stephenson Way, in Newton Aycliffe, pleaded guilty to one charge of affray and a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a glass bottle, in a public place.
He will appear alongside his co-accused at Durham Crown Court on August 4.
Magistrates sitting in court heard that two others were also charged in relation to the disturbance on January 31.
Ashlee Dunning, 32, of Jedburgh Drive, in Darlington and Neal Patterson, 58, of William Street, Ferryhill. Both are due in court at a later date.
