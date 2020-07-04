SHOPPERS have given generously during a time of unknowns and uncertainties.

Customers at Tesco Bishop Auckland managed to raise £300 for the NHS through a cake sale.

The cheque was handed over to Auckland Park Hospital on Thursday by Tesco Community Champion John Bailey. The fundraiser had been carried out in store and the staff were donated some Rainbow badges.

£280 was raised and Durham County Councillor Sam Zair.

Mr Bailey said: “Thank you to all of you and thank you to Tesco Staff, thanks to the staff in the Wards also thanks to the Matron.

“I hope our donation helps you out and you are all doing a fabulous job in the current situation and we really appreciate it.”

Mr Bailey also dropped in the local offices of St John Ambulance to drop off the final £70 of the Tesco fundraiser.

Natalya Shay Turner and her mother and aunty made the bagels and trinkets that were sold for the fundraiser at the front of the store. Mr Bailey met up with Keith Griffin and John Knight who were over the moon with the cheque.

Mr Bailey added: “Thanks everyone for the donation will go towards the vital work they do.”