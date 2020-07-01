HOUSEHOLD furniture was set alight near a residential area in a suspected arson attack.
The incident, close to Eskdale Place, in Newton Aycliffe, was the latest in a number of blazes involving fly-tipped rubbish set alight attended by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service crews.
A brigade spokesperson said crews are regularly called to fires caused by fly tipping and loose refuse.
The fire service advises that to help reduce these incidents, rubbish should be disposed of responsibly, fly tipping should be reported to local authorities, and suspicious behaviour or information should be reported to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558, or online at firestoppersreport.co.uk