A MAN high on drink and drugs smashed his way into his ex-partner’s home with such force that it knocked the door off its hinges, a court heard.

Dale Watson was almost incoherent when he confronted his ‘ex’ and her mother in the house in Shildon, in the presence of their two children, at 12.40pm on March 22.

Durham Crown Court was told he threatened to assault his former partner’s mother and petrol bomb the house.

Jane Foley, prosecuting, said he was arrested over that incident and initially charged with burglary, criminal damage and assault.

He was bailed by South Durham magistrates days later on condition that he did not enter the county, until a scheduled crown court appearance a month later.

Watson was excused appearing at that hearing, but, was arrested again for assaulting his former partner, pinning her to the floor and punching her to the face, while angrily accusing her of, “cheating” on him.

Miss Foley said he also made 50 phone calls to his ex-partner’s mother at the time, all trying to make contact with her daughter.

The court heard that during both offences Watson remained on licence following his release from a three-year prison sentence imposed for burglary, in 2017.

Watson, 27, formerly of Shildon, but recently living at an address in Leeds, admitted charges of affray and criminal damage, covering the March incident, and assault by beating and harassment for the May offending.

John Turner, mitigating, said his client, in custody since his arrest after the May assault, has indicated “a degree of remorse”, and accepts he was facing an immediate prison sentence.

Mr Turner said while in custody in the past Watson has always sought work tasks, although that might not be open to him under current restrictions in prisons and hopes to gain employment on his release, “whenever that is”.

Judge James Adkin imposed consecutive sentences of nine months and three months, covering the two incidents, amounting to a total 12-month prison term.

He told Watson the affray and assault cases were “as bad as they get”, and the second set of offences were committed while on bail.

Judge Adkin also issued restraining orders forbidding him contacting his ex-partner or her mother, and from entering the respective streets were the two women are currently residing.

Both will run for ten years.