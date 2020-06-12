A COUNCIL has been working with retailers and landlords to make sure businesses, staff, residents and visitors can shop confidently and safely in County Durham town centres.

During the lockdown period, towns have provided essential goods and services and from Monday, June 15 more retailers will reopen – in line with government guidance.

Durham County Council has carried out assessments and planning to help them to do so safely.

Measures include visible social distancing posters and signage and some parking areas and laybys in town centres will be suspended so paths can be widened.

Businesses are encouraged to follow the government advice on working safely and visitors are reminded to follow guidance which allows people to meet in groups of no more than six as long as they remain two metres apart.

If travelling on public transport, people are asked to wear a face covering. All visitors are reminded to wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds when they return home.

If someone shows coronavirus symptoms, or anyone else in their household does, they should stay home.

The council is currently consulting residents on a longer-term plan to improve space for people and ensure safe, physical distancing continues when people start to return to everyday activities. For details visit durham.gov.uk/consultation

Cllr Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “It has been a priority for us to support town centres in ensuring all visitors can shop safely when retail outlets begin to reopen from June 15.

“Reopening town centres for businesses will be a welcome boost to the economy after the knock-on effects of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is also important that we can continue to social distance and protect ourselves and others while using our town centres.

“A number of risk assessments and safety measures have been put in place to ensure town centres and shopping areas can be used safely when more retailers reopen. We will be closely monitoring areas in the weeks that follow to make any necessary changes or additions which can assist with social distancing and allow visitors to shop confidently and safely.

“The health and safety of the public continues to be the highest priority. We are reminding residents to continue following social distancing and safety guidelines at all times to protect themselves, traders, retail staff, and other shoppers during this ongoing pandemic.”

For more information about town centres reopening in County Durham, visit durham.gov.uk/reopeningtowncentres