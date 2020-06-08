FOOTBALL pitches across County Durham are set to be enhanced thanks to £142,500 worth of investment from a new scheme set up by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

The cash will provide a lifeline for clubs facing unprecedented challenges after the loss of normal revenue streams because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

One club for which the cash will be particularly useful is Tow Law Town after its Ironworks Road ground was damaged by a sinkhole.

Martin Glenn, chairman of The Football Foundation, has confirmed that the club has been successful in its application for a Pitch Preparation Grant worth £1,500.

Tow Law’s ground, which is nearing 100 years old, was seriously damaged by subsidence in April, leading to the emergence of a sizeable crater – rendering the pitch unusable.

With no money coming into the club through ticket sales or events, it was forced to turn to alternative methods and started fundraising through GoFundme.

The appeal gained the support of a Youtuber and just days after it was started £2,000 had already been donated. The appeal eventually raised £6,080.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, said: “I am delighted that Tow Law AFC will be receiving a much-needed grant from The Football Foundation, and I’d like to thank tyhem for looking into this.

“Local people have already raised over £6,000 to help the club and this funding will be a helpful boost to local efforts.

“The pitch at the Ironworks Road ground is totally unsafe and unusable at the moment and is it desperate need of repair.

“This will give the club reassurance for the future of the ground and, most crucially, will ensure that the pitch is safe for those that use it.”

A total of, £142,500 has been awarded in 62 grants to 42 clubs and organisations across the Durham County FA area. This will allow 165 football pitches to be made match-fit, benefitting 661local football teams.

Robert Sullivan, interim chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This new investment into Durham County FA will provide crucial support for football in the area.

“Our national game is a proven driver of mental and physical health benefits, so it’s important local pitches are match-fit in the event that the Government announces it’s safe for the game to start again.

“That is why we’ve worked with the Premier League, The FA, the Government and Sport England to set up the Pitch Preparation Fund.

"These 62 grants we’re announcing today will help ensure 165 pitches across Durham County FA are in a good condition when the time comes.”

John Topping, Company Secretary of Durham County FA said; “We are delighted with the number of grants received from the scheme and in such adverse times it is a boost to have a good news message of support which will help our clubs at grass roots level.

"The Football Foundation Pitch Preparation Fund was specifically set up to help improve football fields and this will go a long with to help clubs and facility providers financially. Our thanks go to all concerned.”

The grants awarded will help with essential maintenance works toward grass pitches, including vertical decompaction, slitting, over seeding, fertilising and weedkilling, as well as routine preparatory works such as grass cutting and the setting out and line marking of pitches. For artificial surfaces, eligible works include deep cleaning, overmarking and FA pitch testing.

Clubs and other organisations are also being given access to the Football Foundation Groundskeeping Community.

This is a free online resource the Foundation developed with The FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance. Anyone in Durham County FA can sign up at https://thefa.hivelearning.com/groundskeeping.

The Football Foundation is a charity funded by the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England.