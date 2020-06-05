MUSIC fans across the region are being asked to nominate the tune that best symbolises the place they live.

The song that sums up the area of Teesside, County Durham and North Yorkshire will be performed by an 80-piece BBC Philharmonic orchestra,

You can text or email your nomination for the “anthem of our region” from today.

The winning track will be announced by BBC Radio Tees breakfast presenter Amy Oakden before being sent to the 80-piece BBC Philharmonic.

They will have just two weeks to write, rehearse and perform the tune, with each musician recording their part from their own home.

It means music from acts like Chris Rea or James Arthur could be rendered into an impressive piece of music which will become part of the local music scene.

Presenter Amy Oakden said: “Tees, County Durham and North Yorkshire is home to some outstanding musicians from the likes of Paul Rodgers and David Coverdale. No doubt these will appear in many nominations but this is your chance to vote for the song that represents where you live!”

“So let’s find out together once and for all: what is the anthem of our region?”

The chosen tune will be played on the Breakfast Show and will be added to the Great Northern Playlist. To submit your nomination, text: 81333 and start your message with Tees; email tees.studios@bbc.co.uk; or call 08000-859595.

All of the songs will be played by the BBC Philharmonic.

Simon Webb, director of the BBC Philharmonic, said: “We have honed our skills creating lockdown tracks like this for 5Live, 6Music, Radio 3 and Radio 4 but have never attempted something on this scale before. To take ten popular songs, turn them into pieces that dozens of classically trained musicians can play – all while those musicians are stuck in their own homes – is going to be a real challenge.

“But the BBC Philharmonic is no stranger to creative challenges and we can’t wait to get stuck in. For nearly a century we have been playing for audiences across the North – and we’re really pleased to be finding new and exciting ways to serve those same communities during the pandemic.”

Nominations run from today (June 5) until midday Thursday, June 11. The finished song will be played two weeks later on the Breakfast Show.

Rozina Breen, head of BBC North, said: “The Philharmonic is a northern institution and to hear it connect directly with our diverse communities across the North will be very special.

“The North has produced some of the world’s best bands, musicians and songwriters and our aim is to bring communities in crisis together creatively, through music, with a celebration of our shared and world-renowned musical heritage.”