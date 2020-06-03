A 'LUXURIOUS' holiday home that can accommodate up to 24 people has been sold for just under £1m.

The well-established Fairfield House in Stanhope features eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and even comes complete with its own eight-seater hot tub.

It also comes with one and a half acres of landscaped garden, a well-equipped games room and its own outdoor tennis court.

The holiday home had been previously owned by Simon Heptinstall and Paula Carlington, but went on the market after they chose to downsize and "travel more."

But recently selling for its asking price of £975,000, The Northern Echo has been given a look around the venue.

Picture: CHRISTIE AND CO

Fairfield House holds a 'Visit England Five Star Gold Standard' award and sits near the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The main house sleeps up to sixteen guests over eight bedrooms that have been furnished with hotel items.

Outdoors, the site comes equipped with BBQ and fire pit - although the site boasts serene landscapes of rural County Durham.

Outside, there's also a tennis court with five a side football nets and netball posts - complete with outdoor games, tennis rackets and balls.

Inside, the home has been refurbished with a 'boutique' feel and was recently upgraded to accomodate more guests.

The site has been purchased by Daniel Bahmanizad, who said he was looking forward to the "challenge" ahead of him.

Mr Bahmanizad said: “This acquisition is a completely new line of business for us."

David Lee, Regional Director at Christie & Co - who marketed the property - said: “I was very pleased to help Paula and Simon conclude the sale of Fairfield House, this fantastic property in a beautiful part of the North East will I am sure continue to be successful under the new ownership.”