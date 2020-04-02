THE North-East has once again joined the rest of the country in clapping for front line staff working during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Linwood Grove, Darlington

It is the second time communities across the region have turned out in their streets to clap, cheer and shout in support for NHS staff and other key workers.

At 8pm, people from all over the UK stood on the their doorsteps to join in, while others beeped car horns and banged pans to show their appreciation.

A sign in Croxdale, in County Durham

It is the second Thursday in a row thousands of people have stood on their doorsteps to show their appreciation for people working to keep communities safe through the pandemic.

Once again, people turned out from towns and villages across the region.

People clapping in the hamlet of Hobson, in County Durham

We are just a little close but we make lots of noise in Hurworth-on-Tees #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/xPE1p1RCXj — petebarronmedia (@PeteBarronMedia) April 2, 2020

Police officers and other emergency services also joined in across Teesside and County Durham.

Officers in Stanley, Bishop Auckland and Cleveland all posted videos of themselves.

Police officers from Bishop Auckland outside the town's hospital

Clapping in Croxdale, County Durham