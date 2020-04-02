THE North-East has once again joined the rest of the country in clapping for front line staff working during the coronavirus pandemic.
People in Linwood Grove, Darlington
It is the second time communities across the region have turned out in their streets to clap, cheer and shout in support for NHS staff and other key workers.
At 8pm, people from all over the UK stood on the their doorsteps to join in, while others beeped car horns and banged pans to show their appreciation.
A sign in Croxdale, in County Durham
It is the second Thursday in a row thousands of people have stood on their doorsteps to show their appreciation for people working to keep communities safe through the pandemic.
Once again, people turned out from towns and villages across the region.
People clapping in the hamlet of Hobson, in County Durham
We are just a little close but we make lots of noise in Hurworth-on-Tees #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/xPE1p1RCXj— petebarronmedia (@PeteBarronMedia) April 2, 2020
Police officers and other emergency services also joined in across Teesside and County Durham.
Officers in Stanley, Bishop Auckland and Cleveland all posted videos of themselves.
Police officers from Bishop Auckland outside the town's hospital
Clapping in Croxdale, County Durham
@ClevelandRPU and @ClevelandPolice say thanks to all the hard working NHS staff. 👍 pic.twitter.com/aZm2Htb9x6— TheARVSgt (@ArvSgt) April 2, 2020
Brilliant effort again, #Middlesbrough and #Teesside #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/TPF74uRWTy— Andy Preston Mayor (@Tees_Issues) April 2, 2020