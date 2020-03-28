POLICE are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in Bishop Auckland yesterday.

The incident took place between 12am and 12.20am yesterday morning (Friday) in Taylor Road, Bishop Auckland.

An altercation occurred which resulted in a 48-year-old man being stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to James Cook Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident, they were later released under investigation.

Police officers investigating would like to hear from anybody who was in the Taylor Road area at that time who may have witnessed the altercation, or believes they saw anybody or any vehicle acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information should contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 3 of March 27.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.