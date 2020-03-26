A LITTLE kindness goes a long way.

That was the thinking behind an initiative by officers at Bishop Auckland police station who have been leaving messages of thanks for NHS staff.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood police team said: "A little kindness goes a long way.

"To show our appreciation to nhs staff yesterday, patrolling officers left messages of encouragement and gratitude on the car windows of staff working at Bishop Auckland General Hospital."

They urged the public to continue to stay home and save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.