A NEWLY-launched social connectedness project aimed at bringing isolated people together has moved online and is hosting its first virtual murder mystery night this weekend.

On Friday, March 27, people in Darlington, where the group initially operated, and the North-East can come together on video conferencing app Zoom for an online murder mystery night where people will be given characters and access to files including clues.

Carol Bogg, who created the Social Connectedness Movement just a few months ago, first hosted a "party" on Facebook but found it uncollaborative.

She was also blocked from streaming in 20 countries due to having music playing in the background.

The 57-year-old said: "Who'd have thought that when I started this project at the beginning of January, social connectedness would become such a hot topic?

"It was a fairly easy decision for me to take it online, except that I have never been keen to do a Facebook Live or post videos of myself. That said, I knew I had to step up and whether the camera added 20 lbs or not I had to take the plunge. After all, reducing the impact of social isolation is was this is all about.

"The first online event was a party night, which consisted of me doing a Facebook Live with people joining in and typing their comments. I did feel faintly ridiculous, which meant that I drank more wine than I had intended. So basically, the party was people watching me get a little tipsy! How embarrassing."

She did, however, "learn a lot" as to the events members want and how to execute them.

People are encouraged to dress up for the murder mystery night, as they would an in-person event, in line with the 1920s theme, murder at the four deuces.

Ms Bogg, via the Social Connectedness Movement, also hosts a book club each Wednesday, a quiz each Saturday and regularly brings people together to watch and discuss films - all online.

Find out more by searching Darlington & UK social connectedness group on Facebook.