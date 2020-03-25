BUSINESSES and communities have come together in a time of crisis to support each other with the help of the Area Action Partnership. With stricter measures being put in place by the government people have rallied together to make sure that food and other essentials find their way to those who need them.

From takeaways, pubs, cafes and shops to taxi firms across the Derwent Valley area each are playing their part in keeping people stocked on food and making sure they are looked after.

Derwent Valley AAP created a list of all the local businesses and organisations because there were so many who wanted to help.

A spokesperson from the AAP said: “We have been overwhelmed with the amount of information we have received from local residents and partners further to our request for details of support services locally.

“What has been truly amazing is the support being offered by some of our local businesses who have been proactive in helping to support the community whilst trying to keep their businesses afloat.”

The businesses supplying food and doing deliveries in the Derwent Valley area include,

Hunger Hangout, Leadgate, is offering a food takeaway service, call 07596-747317.

Leadgate DIY is offering a same day delivery service to deliver items such as milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables, gas cylinders, pet food and cleaning products, contact 01207-504400.

St Patricks Church Consett and SVP Society are offering to assist with prescriptions, urgent supplies or just a friendly phone. Contact 01207-502196.

Pizza Daddy in Blackhill, Consett is providing free pizza and chips for elderly people who are self-isolating, contact 01207-588885.

H & J Brown, Tanfield is offering to deliver fruit, vegetables, contact 07508-144515.

Knitsley Farm Shop, Consett is doing a free delivery service for isolated, contact 01207-592059 Ext 1.

Crinnions of Lanchester is delivering hot meals to residents of Lanchester and the surrounding areas. All adult meals are £5 and kid meals are £4. Order before 8pm the day. Payment to be taken over the phone. Contact 01207-520376.

Three Horseshoes in Maiden Law is offering collection and deliveries. The charge is £7.00 for a dinner, £4.50 for a smaller meal with a £1 delivery charge. Meals are available between 12:00pm and 3:00pm, contact 01207-520900.

Jacksons Taxis in Consett and Stanley Taxis are both introducing a service for the elderly and isolated where they will collect items from the supermarket and deliver them to the client’s home address. All the client does is pay the driver or ring the office to pay with a debit card.

Contact 01207-502277 for Jacksons Taxis and 01207-230000 for Stanley Taxis.

The AAP will be uploading information regularly on to its Facebook page at ‘Derwent Valley Partnership – AAP’ and on to its community website at: derwentvalleylife.org.uk.